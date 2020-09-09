40 luxury yachts to sail near northern Taiwan in annual event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fleet of 40 luxury yachts will be cruising around the Keelung Islet (基隆嶼), a 4.9-km distance from the Port of Keelung, between Sept. 19 and 20 in a yacht event organized by the Maritime and Port Bureau.

The event, which is set to take place at the Badouzi Fishing Harbor of Keelung in northern Taiwan, will feature a series of activities from yacht driving to a night spent on the pleasure boat. Gigs and seafood fairs are also some of the highlights, reported CNA.

For the first time, participants will have the chance of staying on the yachts overnight at a cost of NT$2,000 (US$68) in one of the four sessions on Sept. 19, 20, 26, and 27, which are each limited to 40 persons. The revelers will board the boat at 7 p.m., relish the facilities and stargazing, and watch the sunrise to wrap up the experience.

There are 200 openings available for those who have a license and would like to try their hands at maneuvering a yacht. Each session is restricted to 10 to 15 minutes and costs NT$500.

Individuals without a license can still take a yacht ride, which involves sailing across Keelung's Chiaojing Bay (潮境海灣) with a guide who will introduce the local fishing culture.

Parties, fishing, scuba diving, and a variety of ocean-themed activities promise to make the yacht festival a fun-filled gathering, said the organizers. This is the seventh year that the Bureau has held leisure yacht events to promote tourism and the country’s abundant oceanic resources, wrote UDN.

Visit the event's website to learn more.