AIA Singapore pays tribute to essential workers, providing them with free protection, AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plan, against infectious diseases including COVID-19 and dengue fever

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 September 2020 - AIA Singapore today announced that they will be offering complimentary AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plans[1] covering COVID-19 and 21 infectious diseases (including dengue fever) for the essential workforce.





The initiative will rally together members of the community to protect this vulnerable group. Starting today, members of the public may nominate a family member or friend[2] who is an essential worker via Facebook or Instagram. Both parties in the selected stories (individuals who submitted the story and their nominees) will be provided with the free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance, which covers infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and dengue fever, paying tribute to their service by protecting what matters.





"These workers have put the communities' needs above their own health and wellbeing. Aside from COVID-19, the exposure to infectious diseases is not over even after ending their work, as dengue cases continue to plague homes. By engaging the help of the community at large, we hope to play a part in bringing more of these amazing stories of resilience to light and paying tribute to our essential workforce. This is a little gesture of appreciation for the sacrifices that they have and continue to make as we deal with this crisis," said Ms Melita Teo, Chief Customer and Digital Officer, AIA Singapore.





This activity is part of a regional AIA #ShareTheLove movement taking place across Asia. It is during these challenging times that we realise the positive impact that love can bring. Be it for ourselves, our family, or the community, a little sharing of love goes a long way. In Singapore, besides offering 2,000 complimentary AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plans as part of its efforts of paying tribute to essential workers, AIA Singapore will also be raising funds for AIA Singapore's two adopted charities, Children's Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation.





AIA Singapore has long played an important role in progressing education, wellness and enrichment programmes for children and youths from its adopted charity, Children's Wishing Well, supporting the cause for the third year. With corporate social responsibility continuing to be a key priority, even amidst a crisis, the life insurer today also announced an expansion of its giving commitment by partnering with a new beneficiary, the VIVA Foundation, to do more to urgently narrow Singapore's protection gap by raising funds for paediatric cancer research.





More details on the #ShareTheLove campaign as follows:

AIA Representatives are pledging their support by donating a portion of their policy sales during this period towards AIA Singapore's adopted charities, as part of their continuous efforts to do their part for the community.

All donations made will be matched by AIA Singapore.

To do good while also providing additional assurance for customers in times of uncertainties over jobs security, selected AIA policies sold during this period will enjoy[3]:

- Free AIA Retrenchment Cover -- automatic 12-month cover that waives premiums for eligible plans and its attaching premium-paying riders for 12 months upon involuntarily retrenchment.

- Discount of up to 25% on the first year's premiums.

- 2 Free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plans -- covering COVID-19 and 21 infectious diseases (including dengue fever) till 30 April 2021. One for yourself and another to share with someone!





These initiatives are just one of many that AIA Singapore has introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support individuals and families in need. Other support programmes include:

Providing free COVID-19 coverage for 2.6 million existing eligible individual customers, corporate members, employees and AIA Representatives[4]. The free coverage will also be extended to new AIA customers[5].

for 2.6 million existing eligible individual customers, corporate members, employees and AIA Representatives[4]. The free coverage will also be extended to new AIA customers[5]. Giving corporate customers [6] access to free teleconsultation services via WhiteCoat , an on-demand telemedicine provider, thus allowing individuals who require professional medical advice to engage WhiteCoat's Singapore-registered doctors from the comfort of their own home. AIA Singapore also covered the costs of 50,000 teleconsultations for all policyholders of AIA HealthShield Gold Max -- a MediSave-approved Integrated Shield Plan (IP).

, an on-demand telemedicine provider, thus allowing individuals who require professional medical advice to engage WhiteCoat's Singapore-registered doctors from the comfort of their own home. AIA Singapore also covered the costs of 50,000 teleconsultations for all policyholders of AIA HealthShield Gold Max -- a MediSave-approved Integrated Shield Plan (IP). Offering customers instalment plans to pay their premiums via our AIA COVID-19 Support Programme , for individuals and industries (corporate customers) badly impacted by COVID-19.

, for individuals and industries (corporate customers) badly impacted by COVID-19. Introducing $1,000 work from home assistance scheme to cushion the impact of COVID-19 and provide support to all permanent and contract employees whilst telecommuting.

to cushion the impact of COVID-19 and provide support to all permanent and contract employees whilst telecommuting. Creating a Resilience Booster Challenge and Solidarity Rewards Challenge to provide extra incentives and to reward AIA's agency force who continue to service the financial needs of fellow Singaporeans during this trying period; additional relief support has also been provided for selected AIA Representatives who are facing financial challenges.





Note to editor:





How to submit your story and #ShareTheLove with the essential workforce:

Dedicate a social media photo or video post to a friend or family member[7] (nominee) who is working in one of the essential/ permitted services (https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/guides/permittedserviceslist2.pdf listed on https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/permittedlist/) on your Facebook or Instagram pages;

(nominee) who is working in one of the essential/ permitted services (https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/guides/permittedserviceslist2.pdf listed on https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg/permittedlist/) on your Facebook or Instagram pages; Include a message of appreciation in at least 100 words to your nominee by telling us his/her story of resilience and why you think that insurance is the best gift for him/her in your photo post caption or video sharing;

Tag @aiasingapore (Instagram)/ @singapore.aia (Facebook) and your nominee in the post;

Include the hashtags #ShareTheLove and #AIASG; and

Ensure that your social media profile or post is set to Public.

Benefits of the free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance plan [8] as follows:





AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance Coverage duration: From inception date to 30 April 2021 Benefits Coverage amount (Lump-sum payout) Hospitalisation Income Benefit A lump sum benefit will be paid out if the Insured Person is diagnosed and hospitalised in Singapore for a minimum of 3 days due to any of the covered 21 infectious diseases or COVID-19. S$1,000 Non-Hospitalisation benefit A lump sum benefit will be paid out if the Insured Person is diagnosed in Singapore with any of the covered 21 infectious diseases after 14 days of policy inception. S$50 Death benefit A lump sum benefit shall be paid upon death of the Insured Person due to any of the covered 21 infectious diseases or COVID-19 in Singapore. S$10,000

List of 21 Infectious Diseases:

Hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)

Dengue fever (DHF)

Avian influenza or 'bird flu' due to influenza A viral strains H5N1, H9N2, H7N7, H7N9, or H1N1

Mumps

Rubella

Tuberculosis

Measles

Malaria

Anthrax infection

Yellow fever

Plague

Melioidosis or 'soil disease'

Rabies

Legionnaires' disease

Chikungunya

Nipah viral encephalitis

Japanese viral encephalitis

Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) or 'mad cow disease'

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

Middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV)

Zika virus





For more details of the #ShareTheLove campaign, please visit: www.aia.com.sg/ShareTheLove or AIA Singapore Facebook.



[1] Please refer to the full terms and conditions on the AIA #ShareTheLove with the essential workforce social initiative via AIA Singapore's Facebook. [2] Must be Singapore Resident with a valid NRIC or FIN and aged between 18 and 65 (age last birthday) at the time when he or she is first covered under this AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance. [3] Please refer to the terms and conditions of the AIA #ShareTheLove Campaign 2020 at www.aia.com.sg/ShareTheLove. [4] Subject to applicable terms and conditions. [5] The free COVID-19 coverage will be provided up until 31 December 2020 or 30 days after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level has gone down to green, whichever is earlier. [6] Eligible for corporate customers with a general practitioner outpatient plan. [7]Must be Singapore Residents (with a valid NRIC / FIN) and aged between 18 and 65 (age as at last birthday) when he or she applies for the free AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance policy. [8] Please refer to the AIA #ShareTheLove Insurance policy contract for the full terms and conditions.



