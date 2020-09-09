DHL eCommerce Solutions expands Sydney headquarters to meet growing e-commerce shipping demands

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 9 September 2020 - DHL eCommerce Solutions, a division of the world's leading logistics company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL), announced that it will relocate its Sydney headquarters to a 19,000 sqm facility, co-located with DHL Global Forwarding, at Unit 1 Millennium Court, 33-41 Military Road, Matraville, NSW 2036.









Denise McGrouther, Managing Director, DHL eCommerce Solutions Oceania





DHL eCommerce Solutions is moving its Sydney HQ to Matraville and expanding its square footage by more than double to meet growing e-commerce shipping demands

The relocation will see the e-commerce logistics specialist more than double its square footage from its current Rosebery HQ. This expansion comes amidst significant growth in e-commerce shipping demands from overseas consumers as a result of lifestyle changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Export data from DHL eCommerce Solutions shows a whopping 60 times volume growth in the export of children's toys since the start of the year. Other product categories such as kitchen & home cooking, health & beauty, and pet products have also seen triple digit volume growth.

"Now more so than ever, Australian businesses are seizing cross border opportunities to expand their business globally, despite the current economic headwinds. As e-commerce becomes the new normal, this investment will enhance our speed and service capabilities, while demonstrating our commitment to support local businesses by meeting the growing demand for reliable and affordable international shipping," said Denise McGrouther, Managing Director for DHL eCommerce Solutions Oceania.

The new facility will provide the organization with space for planned investments into innovative warehousing technologies. When fully operational, these advancements will enhance overall efficiency and enable faster processing times for the growing number of e-commerce parcels coming in and going out of Australia. Being co-located with DHL Global Forwarding, the experts in global freight forwarding, will also bring advantages for B2C shippers looking to ship heavier or bulky items.

DHL eCommerce Solutions will continue to focus on lightweight e-commerce exports to over 220 countries and territories worldwide, at both their Sydney and Melbourne distribution centers. This new expansion will ensure DHL eCommerce Solutions remains well-positioned to support local businesses, including e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, and become the logistics provider of choice for e-tailers.

DHL eCommerce is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group and, along with its sister divisions DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding, have been in Australia since 1972, offering end-to-end logistics solutions.

For more information on international shipping through DHL eCommerce Solutions, visit: https://www.logistics.dhl/au-en/home/our-divisions/ecommerce.html

