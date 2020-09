Timbers' Sebastian Blanco out for season with torn ACL

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) outruns Orlando City defender Kyle Smith (24), during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesda... Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) outruns Orlando City defender Kyle Smith (24), during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco is helped off the pitch with an injury during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle S... Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco is helped off the pitch with an injury during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Seattle. Blanco did not return to play. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Blanco will have surgery next week, the team said. He injured his knee early in Portland's 2-1 victory at Seattle on Sunday.

Blanco was named MVP of the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida. He had three goals and five assists as the Timbers won the tournament.

He had two goals and five assists in nine regular-season matches for Portland this season. He has 33 goals and 39 assists in 121 career appearances with Portland across all competitions.

