Dalai Lama wishes to visit Taiwan in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Sept. 6), the Dalai Lama expressed his hope that he can make a trip to Taiwan in 2021 and claimed to have received a letter of invitation from an organization in Taiwan.

The Dalai Lama announced on the Voice of Tibet Facebook page that he hopes to visit Taiwan and Singapore next year. According to the Voice of Tibet website, he has received a letter of invitation from Taiwan, but it did not state which organization sent the invitation.

Since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the Dalai Lama has been unable to meet with visitors or take trips abroad. According to the report, the spiritual leader could first make a trip to Singapore before heading to Taiwan at some point next year.

In response to the announcement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday (Sept. 9) noted that the Dalai Lama is an important religious leader in the world and has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, demonstrating international recognition for his work. She told Taiwan News that he has many followers in Taiwan who are expecting him to come again to preach the Dharma.

However, the current situation with COVID-19 in India is still severe, and it is still quite difficult to travel across borders. Ou said that the government has not yet received an application for a visit by the Dalai Lama but added that if one is filed, "We will carefully discuss it if both parties consider it convenient and feasible."

The Dalai Lama first visited Taiwan in 1997 and returned in 2001 and 2009. However, increasing pressure from China has hindered subsequent trips, especially since Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) rose to power.