Bucks' Antetokounmpo leads NBA's All-Defensive team

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler react to a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball ga... Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez and Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler react to a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe battles for a loose ball with Miami Heat's Tyler Herro during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff bask... Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe battles for a loose ball with Miami Heat's Tyler Herro during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley (21) reacts to a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff ... Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley (21) reacts to a call by referee Pat Fraher (26) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Beverley was ejected from the game. The Nuggets won 110-101. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill tries to pass around Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketba... Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill tries to pass around Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) reaches for the ball as Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris (14) defends during the second half of an NBA conference s... Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) reaches for the ball as Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris (14) defends during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, background, is called for a foul as he angles with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA ... Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, background, is called for a foul as he angles with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) reaches up after being hit in the face during play against the Denver Nuggets during the second half an NBA first round p... Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) reaches up after being hit in the face during play against the Denver Nuggets during the second half an NBA first round playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1,2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker (17) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal... Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis (3) and Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker (17) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball gam... Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward — and favorite to win his second consecutive MVP award — appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league.

Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks on the 10-person squad, announced by the league Tuesday.

Also on the first team: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

The second team selections were Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard at forward and Patrick Beverley at guard, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe at guard, and Miami forward Bam Adebayo.

Antetokounmpo, Davis, Gobert, Simmons, Adebayo, Beverley and Smart, respectively, were the top seven vote-getters in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting — so their appearances on the All-Defensive team were likely expected.

Leonard tied for ninth on that list, Lopez was 10th and Bledsoe did not receive any votes for DPOY, where voters ranked their top three choices with no regard for position.

Leonard made the All-Defensive team for the sixth time and has done so now as a member of three different teams, with his past appearances coming when he played for San Antonio and Toronto. Gobert is a first-team selection for the fourth consecutive year, the league’s longest active such streak. Davis is All-Defensive for the fourth time and Antetokounmpo for the third time; both are now two-time first-teamers as well.

Beverley is now a three-time All-Defensive team member. Smart has made the first team in back-to-back years and Simmons is on the All-Defensive team for the first time. Bledsoe was a first-teamer last year, and Lopez and Adebayo made the team for the first time.

Five members of last year’s All-Defensive team — first-teamer Paul George and second-teamers Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid and Draymond Green — did not make this year’s squad.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports