Donaldson, Cruz, Sanó Hr, Twins top Cards to open twinbill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Berríos (4-3) pitched into the sixth before being lifted to earn the win. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out eight.

Donaldson hit a three-run drive into the left field bullpen to give the Twin a 3-0 lead in the third. He snapped an 0-for-8 rut with his third home run this season.

Carlos Martinez (0-2), who had missed more than a month while dealing with the coronavirus, was chased in the fourth.

It was just the second start of the season, both coming against Minnesota, for Martinez. He had not pitched since July 28 when the Twins roughed him up for seven hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Minnesota made it 5-0 when Cruz led off the fifth a home run, his 14th this season. Cruz was in the lineup for the opener after sitting out a second straight day Monday with hip soreness.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer in the sixth for St. Louis. After Paul Goldschmidt singled, Matt Wisler relieved. Goldschmidt scored on a wild pitch after a passed ball and a ground out to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Twins got both runs back in the seventh when Sanó, who was not in the lineup Monday with mild hamstring soreness, hit a two-run homer off Ryan Helsley.

The two-game series between Minnesota and St. Louis was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.

IN MEMORY

Behind second base, a large No. 20 was placed touching the grass to honor Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who died on Sunday at the age of 81. The six-time All-Star used his speed and bat to help the Cardinals win three NL pennants and two World Series championships.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: RHP Sean Poppen was added as the 29th man.

Cardinals: The Cardinals optioned 21-year-old rookie OF Dylan Carlson to the alternate training site following Monday night’s series finale against the Cubs. Prior to the doubleheader, the club activated Martinez, recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon as the 29th man, and designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Meisinger for assignment. The highly touted Carlson was hitting .162 with one home run and five runs batted in since the club brought him to the majors Aug. 15.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (chest contusion) is set to pitch one more time at the Twins’ alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota. He remains on track to be back with the Twins in the middle of this month.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina was back in the lineup for Game 1. Molina exited in the sixth inning in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Cubs with a bruised left elbow.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Randy Dobnak (6-2, 2.72 ERA) will start the second game, his turn coming up in a doubleheader for the third straight time. He is making his ninth start and appearance of the 2020 season.

Cardinals: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 5.25) will start Game 2. He failed to get out of the first inning in his last outing as the Indians touched him for four runs and four walks.

