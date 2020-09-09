Ronaldo reaches century of international goals for Portugal

Belgium's Jeremy Doku, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Be... Belgium's Jeremy Doku, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Iceland, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

France's Olivier Giroud, right, is congratulated by Antoine Griezmann after scoring a penalty shoot during a UEFA Nations League soccer match against ... France's Olivier Giroud, right, is congratulated by Antoine Griezmann after scoring a penalty shoot during a UEFA Nations League soccer match against Croatia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Add 100 international goals to the extraordinary list of milestones achieved by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo become just the second male player to reach a century of goals for a national team when he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 meters for the first of his two strikes in Portugal’s 2-0 away win against Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Scoring one of the best goals of his international career was a fitting way to enter the “100 Club,” where he joins former Iran striker Ali Daei, and he wheeled away in delight in an empty Friends Arena in Stockholm before performing his trademark celebration — the mid-air pirouette.

Ronaldo, who was playing in his 165th game for Portugal, added a second goal and needs nine more to surpass the international record of 109 scored by Daei from 1993-2006. The five-time world player of the year already holds the record for goals in the Champions League with 131 — 16 more than nearest rival Lionel Messi — and he has now scored an international goal for the 17th straight calendar year.

Portugal has won its two opening group games after beating Croatia 4-1 on Saturday, when Ronaldo was absent because of a toe infection.

Belgium and France also have maximum points. The top-ranked Belgians beat Iceland 5-1 and France defeated Croatia 4-2 — the same scoreline as the 2018 World Cup final.

England drew 0-0 at Denmark in Copenhagen.

