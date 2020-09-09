BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2624 Down 40 Oct 2555 Down 40 Dec 2546 Down 42 Dec 2576 2582 2521 2555 Down 40 Mar 2566 2572 2515 2546 Down 42 May 2563 2566 2511 2537 Down 47 Jul 2555 2562 2507 2529 Down 51 Sep 2551 2554 2503 2521 Down 52 Dec 2557 2557 2491 2509 Down 52 Mar 2508 2510 2503 2510 Down 51 May 2508 Down 51 Jul 2506 Down 51