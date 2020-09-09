BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2624
|Down
|40
|Oct
|2555
|Down
|40
|Dec
|2546
|Down
|42
|Dec
|2576
|2582
|2521
|2555
|Down
|40
|Mar
|2566
|2572
|2515
|2546
|Down
|42
|May
|2563
|2566
|2511
|2537
|Down
|47
|Jul
|2555
|2562
|2507
|2529
|Down
|51
|Sep
|2551
|2554
|2503
|2521
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2557
|2557
|2491
|2509
|Down
|52
|Mar
|2508
|2510
|2503
|2510
|Down
|51
|May
|2508
|Down
|51
|Jul
|2506
|Down
|51