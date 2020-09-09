BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/09/09 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2624 Down 40
Oct 2555 Down 40
Dec 2546 Down 42
Dec 2576 2582 2521 2555 Down 40
Mar 2566 2572 2515 2546 Down 42
May 2563 2566 2511 2537 Down 47
Jul 2555 2562 2507 2529 Down 51
Sep 2551 2554 2503 2521 Down 52
Dec 2557 2557 2491 2509 Down 52
Mar 2508 2510 2503 2510 Down 51
May 2508 Down 51
Jul 2506 Down 51