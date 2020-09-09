New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|305.20
|307.10
|299.40
|301.25 Down 3.40
|Oct
|305.45
|307.15
|299.00
|301.30 Down 3.65
|Nov
|307.10
|307.75
|299.75
|302.00 Down 3.60
|Dec
|307.55
|308.85
|299.80
|302.50 Down 3.70
|Jan
|307.50
|307.80
|302.10
|303.15 Down 3.65
|Feb
|308.60
|308.60
|302.20
|303.85 Down 3.55
|Mar
|309.00
|310.25
|301.35
|304.10 Down 3.55
|Apr
|304.55 Down 3.45
|May
|309.25
|309.80
|302.30
|304.70 Down 3.40
|Jun
|310.00
|310.00
|305.00
|305.00 Down 3.30
|Jul
|307.95
|310.05
|302.15
|305.10 Down 3.30
|Aug
|305.40
|305.55
|305.35
|305.35 Down 3.30
|Sep
|305.65
|305.65
|303.20
|305.40 Down 3.20
|Oct
|305.65 Down 3.10
|Nov
|305.75 Down 3.20
|Dec
|310.00
|310.00
|304.50
|305.70 Down 3.25
|Jan
|305.90 Down 3.35
|Feb
|306.00 Down 3.30
|Mar
|306.05 Down 3.20
|Apr
|306.35 Down 3.20
|May
|306.20 Down 3.50
|Jun
|306.55 Down 3.50
|Jul
|306.45 Down 3.70
|Aug
|306.45 Down 3.70
|Sep
|306.45 Down 3.50
|Dec
|306.45 Down 3.50
|Mar
|306.55 Down 3.90
|May
|306.90 Down 3.90
|Jul
|307.25 Down 3.90
|Sep
|307.50 Down 3.90
|Dec
|310.45 Down 3.85
|Mar
|310.45 Down 3.90
|May
|310.50 Down 3.90
|Jul
|310.55 Down 3.90
|Sep
|310.60 Down 3.90
|Dec
|310.65 Down 3.90
|Mar
|310.70 Down 3.90
|May
|310.75 Down 3.90
|Jul
|310.80 Down 3.90