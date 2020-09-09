  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/09 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 305.20 307.10 299.40 301.25 Down 3.40
Oct 305.45 307.15 299.00 301.30 Down 3.65
Nov 307.10 307.75 299.75 302.00 Down 3.60
Dec 307.55 308.85 299.80 302.50 Down 3.70
Jan 307.50 307.80 302.10 303.15 Down 3.65
Feb 308.60 308.60 302.20 303.85 Down 3.55
Mar 309.00 310.25 301.35 304.10 Down 3.55
Apr 304.55 Down 3.45
May 309.25 309.80 302.30 304.70 Down 3.40
Jun 310.00 310.00 305.00 305.00 Down 3.30
Jul 307.95 310.05 302.15 305.10 Down 3.30
Aug 305.40 305.55 305.35 305.35 Down 3.30
Sep 305.65 305.65 303.20 305.40 Down 3.20
Oct 305.65 Down 3.10
Nov 305.75 Down 3.20
Dec 310.00 310.00 304.50 305.70 Down 3.25
Jan 305.90 Down 3.35
Feb 306.00 Down 3.30
Mar 306.05 Down 3.20
Apr 306.35 Down 3.20
May 306.20 Down 3.50
Jun 306.55 Down 3.50
Jul 306.45 Down 3.70
Aug 306.45 Down 3.70
Sep 306.45 Down 3.50
Dec 306.45 Down 3.50
Mar 306.55 Down 3.90
May 306.90 Down 3.90
Jul 307.25 Down 3.90
Sep 307.50 Down 3.90
Dec 310.45 Down 3.85
Mar 310.45 Down 3.90
May 310.50 Down 3.90
Jul 310.55 Down 3.90
Sep 310.60 Down 3.90
Dec 310.65 Down 3.90
Mar 310.70 Down 3.90
May 310.75 Down 3.90
Jul 310.80 Down 3.90