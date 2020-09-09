New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Tuesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|39.48
|39.59
|36.13
|36.76 Down 3.01
|Oct
|39.86
|39.96
|36.58
|37.19 Down 2.96
|Nov
|40.33
|40.40
|37.12
|37.71 Down 2.88
|Dec
|40.68
|40.80
|37.63
|38.21 Down 2.81
|Jan
|41.14
|41.14
|38.09
|38.68 Down 2.76
|Feb
|41.53
|41.53
|38.54
|39.11 Down 2.72
|Mar
|41.72
|41.85
|38.99
|39.51 Down 2.69
|Apr
|41.45
|41.99
|39.38
|39.88 Down 2.65
|May
|42.46
|42.68
|39.70
|40.22 Down 2.62
|Jun
|42.67
|42.69
|40.10
|40.52 Down 2.57
|Jul
|42.45
|43.05
|40.29
|40.79 Down 2.51
|Aug
|42.53
|43.24
|40.67
|41.03 Down 2.46
|Sep
|40.98
|41.24
|40.98
|41.24 Down 2.42
|Oct
|43.25
|43.25
|40.88
|41.44 Down 2.37
|Nov
|43.63
|43.81
|41.12
|41.62 Down 2.32
|Dec
|42.30
|42.30
|41.77
|41.77 Down 2.27
|Jan
|41.92 Down 2.23
|Feb
|42.07 Down 2.20
|Mar
|42.22 Down 2.17
|Apr
|42.37 Down 2.14
|May
|44.05
|44.50
|42.12
|42.53 Down 2.10
|Jun
|42.66 Down 2.07
|Jul
|42.80 Down 2.04
|Aug
|42.95 Down 2.02
|Sep
|43.10 Down 2.00
|Oct
|43.25 Down 1.97
|Nov
|45.20
|45.27
|42.94
|43.41 Down 1.94
|Dec
|43.52 Down 1.91
|Jan
|43.66 Down 1.87
|Feb
|43.79 Down 1.84
|Mar
|43.91 Down 1.82
|Apr
|44.02 Down 1.80
|May
|45.51
|45.85
|43.74
|44.15 Down 1.78
|Jun
|44.26 Down 1.75
|Jul
|44.38 Down 1.72
|Aug
|44.50 Down 1.72
|Sep
|44.62 Down 1.70
|Oct
|44.76 Down 1.69
|Nov
|46.00
|46.00
|44.80
|44.92 Down 1.68
|Dec
|45.01 Down 1.67
|Jan
|45.14 Down 1.66
|Feb
|45.23 Down 1.65
|Mar
|45.34 Down 1.62
|Apr
|45.47 Down 1.60
|May
|45.58 Down 1.57
|Jun
|45.67 Down 1.55
|Jul
|45.81 Down 1.53
|Aug
|45.91 Down 1.52
|Sep
|46.06 Down 1.50
|Oct
|46.20 Down 1.48
|Nov
|46.35
|46.45
|46.35
|46.35 Down 1.46
|Dec
|46.41 Down 1.44
|Jan
|46.50 Down 1.44
|Feb
|46.58 Down 1.43
|Mar
|46.70 Down 1.41
|Apr
|46.81 Down 1.40
|May
|46.96 Down 1.39
|Jun
|47.06 Down 1.39
|Jul
|47.20 Down 1.38
|Aug
|47.31 Down 1.38
|Sep
|47.44 Down 1.37
|Oct
|47.55 Down 1.37
|Nov
|47.67 Down 1.36
|Dec
|47.72 Down 1.36
|Jan
|47.76 Down 1.36
|Feb
|47.88 Down 1.36
|Mar
|47.97 Down 1.36
|Apr
|48.12 Down 1.36
|May
|48.26 Down 1.36
|Jun
|48.41 Down 1.36
|Jul
|48.53 Down 1.36
|Aug
|48.63 Down 1.36
|Sep
|48.73 Down 1.36
|Oct
|48.81 Down 1.36
|Nov
|48.87 Down 1.36
|Dec
|48.89 Down 1.36
|Jan
|48.93 Down 1.36
|Feb
|49.01 Down 1.36
|Mar
|49.09 Down 1.36
|Apr
|49.23 Down 1.36
|May
|49.32 Down 1.36
|Jun
|49.50 Down 1.36
|Jul
|49.61 Down 1.36
|Aug
|49.70 Down 1.36
|Sep
|49.77 Down 1.36
|Oct
|49.83 Down 1.36
|Nov
|49.85 Down 1.36
|Dec
|49.88 Down 1.36
|Jan
|49.92 Down 1.36
|Feb
|49.98 Down 1.36
|Mar
|50.06 Down 1.36
|Apr
|50.18 Down 1.36
|May
|50.27 Down 1.36
|Jun
|50.44 Down 1.36
|Jul
|50.55 Down 1.36
|Aug
|50.64 Down 1.36
|Sep
|50.72 Down 1.36
|Oct
|50.77 Down 1.36
|Nov
|50.80 Down 1.36
|Dec
|50.85 Down 1.36
|Jan
|50.89 Down 1.36
|Feb
|50.96 Down 1.36
|Mar
|51.04 Down 1.36
|Apr
|51.15 Down 1.36
|May
|51.22 Down 1.36
|Jun
|51.37 Down 1.36
|Jul
|51.47 Down 1.36
|Aug
|51.55 Down 1.36
|Sep
|51.63 Down 1.36
|Oct
|51.69 Down 1.36
|Nov
|51.75 Down 1.36
|Dec
|51.83 Down 1.36
|Jan
|51.87 Down 1.36
|Feb
|51.92 Down 1.36
|Mar
|52.01 Down 1.36
|Apr
|52.11 Down 1.36
|May
|52.17 Down 1.36
|Jun
|52.28 Down 1.36
|Jul
|52.38 Down 1.36
|Aug
|52.48 Down 1.36
|Sep
|52.57 Down 1.36
|Oct
|52.65 Down 1.36
|Nov
|52.71 Down 1.36
|Dec
|52.77 Down 1.36
|Jan
|52.82 Down 1.36