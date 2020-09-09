AP source: Browns, RB Hunt agree to 2-year extension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during practice at the NFL football team's training ... Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Running back Kareem Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Hunt, who served an eight-game NFL suspension last year after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract isn't finalized without the running back's signature.

The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed, the person said.

Hunt will start the 2020 season as Cleveland's No. 2 running back behind Pro Bowler Nick Chubb. But the Browns are expected to use Hunt in a variety of ways because of his pass-catching ability and could play him at wide receiver.

Cleveland took a chance when it signed Hunt last year after he had been suspended by the league for two violent off-field altercations, one in which he shoved and kicked a woman while he played for Kansas City.

Hunt, who is from the Cleveland area, led the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017 when he gained 1,327 yards.

