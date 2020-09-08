Pakistan: Lahore court sentences Christian to death on blasphemy charges

In a previous blasphemy case, security personnel stand guard outside the district court in Peshawar, Pakistan In a previous blasphemy case, security personnel stand guard outside the district court in Peshawar, Pakistan

A Lahore court sentenced a Christian man to death on charges of blasphemy on Tuesday, in the latest case of Pakistan's strict religious laws being enforced.

Asif Pervaiz, a garment factory worker, had been accused by his supervisor of sending defamatory comments about the Muslim Prophet Muhammad to him via text message.

Making insulting remarks about Muhammad carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan.

Read more: Nigeria's blasphemy cases in focus

7-year trial

Pervaiz, 37, was convicted after a trial in Lahore that has been ongoing since 2013. His lawyer Saif-ul-Malook told news agency Reuters he would appeal Tuesday's ruling.

The court said Pervaiz would initially serve three years in prison for "misusing" his phone to send the text. Then "he shall be hanged by his neck till his death."

Read more: Sajid Soomro: Another Pakistani academic falls victims to blasphemy law

He was also fined 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($300, €254), the court order said.

Pervaiz told the court his supervisor made the accusation only after he had refused to convert to Islam, lawyer Saif-ul-Malook said. The complainant's lawyer, Murtaza Chaudhry, refuted this suggestion.

Human rights groups: Blasphemy laws can be an excuse to persecute minorities

Human rights groups say blasphemy laws are often misused to persecute minorities or even against Muslims to settle personal rivalries.

In July, a United States citizen on trial for blasphemy, was shot dead in a crowded courtroom in the northwestern city of Peshawar by a teenager who told bystanders he killed Tahir Ahmed Naseem, a member of the minority Ahmadiyya community, for insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Since his arrest, the alleged shooter has been glorified as a "holy warrior" by supporters in Pakistan and thousands of Islamists have rallied to demand his release.

The US has since expressed its outrage over the killing of Naseem.

Reuters contributed to this article.