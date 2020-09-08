Ackermann makes it 2 wins out of 2 at Tirreno

Britain's Chris Froome arrives for the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. ... Britain's Chris Froome arrives for the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Britain's Chris Froome waves at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday, Sept.... Britain's Chris Froome waves at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

FOLLONICA, Italy (AP) — Pascal Ackermann of Germany made it two wins out of two at the Tirreno-Adriatico by sprinting to victory in the second stage on Tuesday.

Ackermann, who rides for Bora–Hansgrohe, edged Fernando Gaviria by less than half a wheel the previous day and he did the same on the finish line at Follonica with another perfectly timed sprint.

Rick Zabel was third at the end of the 201-kilometer (125-mile) route from Camaiore.

Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Vincenzo Nibali headline a strong field at the race, which was rearranged from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s third stage is an undulating 217-kilometer (135-mile) route from Follonica to Saturnia.

The race ends on Monday with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

