NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/08 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Sunday's Games

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington Football at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Open: Washington