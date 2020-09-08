Kolarov joins Inter from Serie A rival Roma

Turkey's Ozan Tufan fails to score past Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Turkey at the Rajko... Turkey's Ozan Tufan fails to score past Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Turkey at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov leaves the pitch at the end of the Europa League, round of 16 soccer match between Roma and Sevilla, at the Schauinsland-Rei... Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov leaves the pitch at the end of the Europa League, round of 16 soccer match between Roma and Sevilla, at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisburg, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Sevilla beat Roma 2-0. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)

Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Roma at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Wednes... Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Roma at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan completed the signing of Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov from Serie A rival Roma on Tuesday.

Inter paid Roma a fee of 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) for the 34-year-old defender plus up to 500,000 euros ($590,000) in bonuses.

The length of Kolarov’s contract has not been announced but reports says its one year with the Nerazzurri with the option for a second season.

Kolarov joined Roma from Manchester City in 2017 and scored 19 times in 132 appearances for the capital club.

Inter finished second in Serie A last season, a point behind Juventus, and reached the final of the Europa League in Antonio Conte’s first campaign in charge.

