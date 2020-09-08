All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|7-3
|L-1
|14-6
|14-8
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|6-4
|W-2
|9-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|20
|.512
|3-7
|L-4
|13-7
|8-13
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|5-5
|W-3
|10-13
|9-8
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|4-6
|L-1
|7-17
|7-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|7-3
|W-4
|11-9
|15-6
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|7-3
|W-3
|12-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|.605
|6-4
|W-1
|17-5
|9-12
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|9-10
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|2-8
|L-7
|7-13
|7-15
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|24
|14
|.632
|5-5
|W-1
|15-6
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|20
|.512
|4-6
|L-5
|16-7
|5-13
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|7-3
|W-6
|11-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|7-3
|W-5
|11-12
|6-13
|Texas
|13
|27
|.325
|2-8
|L-6
|9-10
|4-17
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|.585
|6-4
|L-1
|14-7
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|.541
|7-3
|W-1
|13-9
|7-8
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|12-9
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|4-6
|L-1
|10-12
|9-11
|Washington
|15
|25
|.375
|3-7
|W-1
|5-12
|10-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|5-5
|W-1
|12-10
|12-8
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|.515
|6-4
|L-1
|9-9
|8-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|5-5
|L-2
|8-10
|10-11
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|4-6
|L-1
|8-12
|10-11
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|4-6
|W-1
|7-13
|6-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|7-3
|L-2
|15-7
|15-5
|San Diego
|26
|17
|.605
|7-3
|W-2
|13-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|.500
|6-4
|W-3
|12-9
|9-12
|Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|4-6
|L-1
|9-12
|11-9
|Arizona
|15
|27
|.357
|2-8
|L-3
|9-9
|6-18
___
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.