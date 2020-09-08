All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 24 17 .585 Philadelphia 20 17 .541 Miami 18 18 .500 New York 19 23 .452 Washington 15 25 .375

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 24 18 .571 St. Louis 17 16 .515 Milwaukee 18 21 .462 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 30 12 .714 San Diego 26 17 .605 San Francisco 21 21 .500 Colorado 20 21 .488 Arizona 15 27 .357

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.