All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|.585
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|.541
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|Washington
|15
|25
|.375
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|.515
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|San Diego
|26
|17
|.605
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|.500
|Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|Arizona
|15
|27
|.357
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.