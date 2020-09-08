American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|New York
|21
|20
|.512
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|.605
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|24
|14
|.632
|Houston
|21
|20
|.512
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|Texas
|13
|27
|.325
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.