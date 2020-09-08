American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 Toronto 23 18 .561 New York 21 20 .512 Baltimore 19 21 .475 Boston 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 26 15 .634 Cleveland 26 15 .634 Minnesota 26 17 .605 Detroit 18 21 .462 Kansas City 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 24 14 .632 Houston 21 20 .512 Seattle 19 22 .463 Los Angeles 17 25 .405 Texas 13 27 .325

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2

Seattle 8, Texas 4

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Oakland 6, Houston 0

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (TBD), 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.