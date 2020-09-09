  1. Home
Taiwan sees record number of drowning cases

Over 500 deaths reported due to drowning in Taiwan last year

By Saloni Meghnani, Taiwan News
2020/09/09 19:29
Drowning accidents over the last five years (Ministry of Interior photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In 2019, Taiwan recorded its highest number of drowning accidents ever, according to data released by the Fire Department of the Ministry of the Interior.

Based on ministry figures, there were 948 water-related accidents in 2019. These cases are categorized based on outcomes of either survival (361), death (558), or missing (29).


Chart describing locations with most accidents. (Ministry of Interior image)

Drowning accidents occur in streams or rivers 41 percent of the time, while the ocean accounts for 21 percent. Keelung River, Dawulun, and the Longdong caves have all in the last year been the sites of drowning accidents.

Data suggests that drowning accidents, which peak in July, are more likely to occur during hotter months when people tend to go swimming, such as from May to September. The summer in Taiwan has been the hottest on record this year, according to the Central Weather Bureau.


Taiwan Coast Guards run a drill in Hualien. (RTI Photo)

Taiwan is surrounded by the sea, home to numerous bodies of water, and experiences heavy rainfall throughout the year. These longer periods of rainfall create an excess of water in rivers, ditches, lakes, and ponds, resulting in a riskier environment.

An increase in drowning accidents underlines the need for more rescuers. In response to the uptick, the Fire Department and the Hsinchu County Water Rescue Association have established a volunteer rescue team.

Thes volunteers receive 38 hours of professional training in a variety of water environments. Their curriculum covers information about the tides and coastline, lifeboat maintenance, how to cross a river, and efficient ways to rescue a victim.


Training the rescue team in Hsinchu (Hsinchu County Government Photo)
drowning incidents
Taiwan
accidental death

