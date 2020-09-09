Taiwan one of only three countries to host 2020 Dîner en Blanc

Dîner en Blanc to take place in Taipei on Oct. 3. (Luluyelife Café photo) Dîner en Blanc to take place in Taipei on Oct. 3. (Luluyelife Café photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The worldwide Dîner en Blanc will take place at an as-yet-unannounced Taipei location on Oct. 3 this year.

Originating in Paris, France, in 1988, the Dîner en Blanc is now held in 90 cities around the world. Taiwanese picnic company Luluyelife Café (璐露野生活) was in 2018 officially authorized to host the event in Taiwan at well-known spots on the island.

The Le Dîner en Blanc's one and only rule is, as its name suggests, its dress code: every attendee must dress completely in white for the outdoor dinner.

This tradition can be traced back to the event's founders. A group of old friends had not seen each other in years, so they decided to don white clothes in order to recognize each other, Luluyelife said.



Lu Lu-ye announces Tuesday (Sept. 8) that this year's Dîner en Blanc will kick off Oct. 3. (Taiwan News photo)

Event organizer Lu Lu-ye (璐露野) explained that due to concerns over COVID-19, the company has prepared individual boxes of food featuring Hakka dishes. They will also distribute white masks for guests to wear.

According to Lu, only three countries will host the event this year due to the pandemic. These are New Zealand, Australia, and Taiwan, and they will likely attract international attention.

The lineup for the 2020 Le Dîner en Blanc includes Taiwanese dancer and former Cirque du Soleil performer Billy Chang (張逸軍), Canadian rapper Dallas Waldo, and Spanish musician Arturo Costa.

The location will be kept a secret until Oct. 3, said Lu, but she revealed that the meeting point will be Taipei's Nangang Station. Tickets sold out within 10 days, but the company has since added 204 more seats.

For more information, please visit the Facebook page.