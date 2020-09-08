England defender Lucy Bronze returns to Man City from Lyon

Lyon's Lucy Bronze, left, runs with the ball followed by Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen during the Women's Champions League final soccer match between ... Lyon's Lucy Bronze, left, runs with the ball followed by Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen during the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England defender Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City after winning three successive Women's Champions League titles with Lyon.

The 28-year-old Bronze signed a two-year contract with City, three years after leaving for France.

“I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it’s great to be back," said the right back, who was voted UEFA women’s player of the year in 2019.

“I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally, too."

City has not won the Women's Super League since 2016 but it has also just signed American World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

“Having already experienced everything that City has to offer as a club," Bronze said, "it was a no-brainer for me when the offer came in and there isn’t another team in England that I would have looked at.”

