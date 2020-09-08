Taiwan university sets up high-tech woodcraft center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) will host Taiwan’s only woodcraft training center with assistance from the Ministry of Education, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 8).

While classic handicraft techniques will still be valued, the center aims to include the country’s first fully automated woodwork production line, CNA reported. Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday attended the center’s official opening ceremony, which also included the signing of an agreement with business and government.

In his address, the vice president emphasized the tradition the university had acquired in the woodcraft sector over a century, with even the president’s desk having originated with the school’s craftspeople.

NTUT said that when it was founded in 1912, woodcraft was on the curriculum, so the new center is continuing an old tradition. The latest techniques that will be be used at the center include Augmented Reality (AR), unmanned vehicles, and robotics.