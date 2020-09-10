China's most ambitious semiconductor investment project halted

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An ambitious semiconductor project in the central Chinese city of Wuhan with planned investment of about US$20 billion and a management team of former Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) executives has been stalled amid a failure to attract investors.

Launched in 2017, Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor (HSMC) was said to have poached TSMC senior engineers and managers by offering some amazing packages, as high as 2.5 times the Taiwanese company's total annual salary and bonus package. A tech blog reported the Chinese company has been seeking to recruit TSMC engineers familiar with 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process since 2019.

However, Hongxin CEO Chiang Shang-yi (蔣尚義), TSMC's former Chief Operating Officer, was said to be mulling over quitting the project in June, but later the company dismissed those reports as rumors. The company is facing strong headwinds as it becomes more difficult to fetch advanced U.S. equipment for manufacturing chips amid the constant trade disputes.

With an acronym resembling Taiwan's TSMC, the state-backed chip company HSMC eyes to compete with TSMC and Samsung. It has a plan to churn out up to 30,000 14-nm and 7-nm chips per month, a goal that Chinese media recently described as "unattainable."

Last year, the company hosted an event to celebrate its procurement of a US$150 million ASML extreme ultraviolet lithography machine for its 7-nanometer chip production line, but the untouched machine was found to have been mortgaged to a bank for an RMB$582 million (US$85 million) loan in January.

Even worse, the construction of the company's two multi-floor facilities and dormitories has been suspended and the date of resumption remains unknown, according to Chinese media NBD.

The Chinese reporters made multiple site visits to the halted construction site recently. They found that builders and contractors have been complaining of delayed payments, so the crews had no choice but to suspend their work since late 2019.

Semiconductor analysts said that HSMC might survive the crisis if China's partially state-owned Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) or companies of the same size take control and revive the stalled company.

Randy Abrams, an analyst at Credit Suisse, recently said at a forum that Chinese semiconductor companies' quest for self-reliance has a long way to go, as the barrier to making chips at home is high; that is, unless semiconductor industry capital spending can be expanded, either through joint ventures or public listings.