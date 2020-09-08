Taiwan’s National Central University to form R&D center with Royal DSM

NCU and Royal DSM of the Netherlands signed an R&D agreement NCU and Royal DSM of the Netherlands signed an R&D agreement (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Central University (NCU) in Taoyuan City will establish a joint research and development center with Royal DSM of the Netherlands, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 8).

The Dutch company is likely to invest NT$100 million (US$3.41 million) in the project over the next five years, according to a university statement. Green materials would be the prime focus of the R&D unit, though DSM is also active in domains such as food, health, energy, and resources.

Developing patents, organizing seminars, and training experts will be the key functions of the center at the Taiwanese university, CNA reported. The Dutch multinational will start by investing at least NT$10 million per year into the R&D program, with a similar amount in subsidies coming from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

Early next year, DSM will also send over 35 experts in light curing, while other domains such as biotechnology and chemistry will also feature experts from the Dutch company as well as professors at NCU.