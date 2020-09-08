Chiayi to be first among Taiwan municipalities to clash with US pork policy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi City has become the first municipality in Taiwan to decide to take action against the central government’s new policy of opening the country to U.S. pork containing ractopamine from Jan. 1, 2021.

In line with the upcoming policy, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has announced the allowable levels of ractopamine for different cuts of imported U.S. pork. The level for kidneys and livers is .04ppm, while the level for meat, lard, and other parts is .01ppm.

However, Chiayi City Government on Monday made the first move in the country to go against the policy by deciding to amend local ordinances to require zero ractopamine in pork.

The city’s decision prompted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to call for unity between the central government and local municipalities and warn against subverting the policy. He added that the government will enforce stringent inspections and clear labeling to ensure food safety.

Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), a KMT member, said that as a mother, she cannot bear to see the importation of any food item that is harmful to consumers’ health, emphasizing that pork is a staple of the Taiwanese diet.