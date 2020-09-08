2020 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival to kick off next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Taiwan Indigenous Tourism Festival (2020台灣部落觀光嘉年華) will take place at Taipei's Songshan Cultural Park from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, featuring music, dances, paintings, and indigenous delicacies.

According to a news release issued by the Tourism Bureau, this will be the seventh year of the festival since it was launched in 2014. Underscoring the theme of “2020 Year of Mountain Tourism,” the three-day carnival seeks to showcase the distinguishing characters and cultures of the 16 indigenous tribes and help visitors better appreciate their indigenous neighbors.

In addition to activities that simulate the living experience of each tribe, the event will feature handicraft arts, tribe introductions, tribal development achievements by government organizations, costume paintings by Taiwanese artist Chang Wen-Song (張文松), and an indigenous food court. Moreover, Atayal Taiwan First Nation M-yu Dancers (泰雅原舞工坊), New Century Culture Arts Group (新世紀文化藝術團), and Taiwanese pop singers Rachel Liang (梁文音) and Irene Luo (羅美玲) will also perform live at the event.

As the coronavirus continues to rage across the world, the government has launched subsidy measures for safe travels to boost domestic tourism. Meanwhile, the Tourism Bureau said epidemic prevention measures will be taken at the venue and all visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information about the festival, please visit the event's Facebook page.