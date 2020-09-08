Taiwan reports imported coronavirus case from France

Family wearing protective face masks walk along the Champs Elysee Avenue, with Arc de Triomphe in background. Family wearing protective face masks walk along the Champs Elysee Avenue, with Arc de Triomphe in background. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Sept. 8) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus imported from France.

During a special press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 495. No. 495 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who had worked in France for an extended period of time and returned to Taiwan alone on Sept. 6.

The CECC stated that the patient developed a headache, muscle ache, and other suspicious symptoms of the virus on Aug. 30. When she sought medical treatment doctors diagnosed her with influenza.

Her symptoms improved after she took prescription medication. When she returned to Taiwan on Sept. 6, she proactively notified quarantine officers that she was experiencing a runny nose.

After quarantine personnel administered a coronavirus test on the woman, she was transported to a quarantine center. On Sept. 8, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was sent to a hospital isolation ward to undergo treatment.

The CECC pointed out that the case wore a mask throughout her flight and after entering Taiwan. The health department has identified 32 people as having come in contact with the woman during her flight.

A total of 21 passengers who sat in the two rows directly in front and behind the woman have been told to undergo home isolation. In addition, 11 crew members have also been informed, but because they were deemed to have worn adequate protection during the flight, they are only being asked to begin self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Tuesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 88,748 COVID-19 tests, with 87,674 coming back negative.

Out of the 495 confirmed cases, 403 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the undetermined case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. To date, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 475 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 13 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

France currently has 328,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30,726 have died from the disease.