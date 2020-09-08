Taiwan to check for listening devices at offices in Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Agents of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) will visit Taiwanese representative offices in Europe to check for listening devices, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 8).

According to information in its budget for 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will request that the MJIB send agents with sophisticated equipment to ferret out any eavesdropping, CNA reported.

The investigation was likely to last for 15 days and has been agreed to by the MJIB, which described the course of action as a “routine” mission.

While no locations for the MJIB’s tests have been revealed, the agency said it will cover both the representative offices and the homes of diplomats. The inspections will include the established telephone systems but also look for the presence of other listening devices.