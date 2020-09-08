  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to check for listening devices at offices in Europe

MJIB agents will visit the offices with specialized equipment

  149
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/08 14:11
Taiwan's representative office in Paris (Facebook, Taiwan office photo) 

Taiwan's representative office in Paris (Facebook, Taiwan office photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Agents of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) will visit Taiwanese representative offices in Europe to check for listening devices, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 8).

According to information in its budget for 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) will request that the MJIB send agents with sophisticated equipment to ferret out any eavesdropping, CNA reported.

The investigation was likely to last for 15 days and has been agreed to by the MJIB, which described the course of action as a “routine” mission.

While no locations for the MJIB’s tests have been revealed, the agency said it will cover both the representative offices and the homes of diplomats. The inspections will include the established telephone systems but also look for the presence of other listening devices.
Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau
MJIB
MOFA
Taiwan-EU relations
listening devices

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, US look to diversify supply chains away from China
Taiwan, US look to diversify supply chains away from China
2020/09/07 16:54
Taiwan evacuates two Japanese from Tuvalu
Taiwan evacuates two Japanese from Tuvalu
2020/09/07 11:28
Dutch magazine publishes Taiwanese foreign minister's article calling for UN participation
Dutch magazine publishes Taiwanese foreign minister's article calling for UN participation
2020/09/07 10:45
UK seeks to boost trade with Taiwan
UK seeks to boost trade with Taiwan
2020/09/05 09:50
Visiting Czech senate president, US officials talk up Taiwan in post-COVID era
Visiting Czech senate president, US officials talk up Taiwan in post-COVID era
2020/09/04 18:29