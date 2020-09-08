French YouTuber impressed by Taiwan's military rations

French Youtuber Ku (right) and his guests impressed by Taiwan military rations. (Youtube screenshot) French Youtuber Ku (right) and his guests impressed by Taiwan military rations. (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French YouTuber Ku (酷) and his British guest Allan recently did an unboxing review of Taiwanese military rations, and both were impressed by the authentic flavors of the pre-packaged meals.

In an episode posted on his YouTube channel, Ku's dream酷的夢-, the French internet personality sat down with Allan and Taiwanese bodybuilder Peeta at a military base in Kinmen County to try Taiwanese military rations. The three had undergone Taiwanese military training in the previous episode.

Upon opening the ration packages, Ku and his guests were surprised by what was inside, which included milk crackers, jelly juice, chocolate syrup, dried cranberries, beef and pork jerky, energy bars, and ginger candy. They also sampled military-issue instant lunch boxes containing rice, beef, carrots, and potatoes.

Allan was especially impressed by the black pepper beef jerky and jokingly suggested that Queen Elizabeth provide it to the British army. He described it as the "star" of the rations and said British soldiers would appreciate having such a snack in their meals.

Meanwhile, Ku expressed admiration for the creators of the instant lunch box, calling it the best military food in the world. He also praised the quality of the rations and said he would have them occasionally as snacks.



Allan jokingly advises Queen Elizabeth to give Taiwanese beef jerky to British soldiers. (YouTube screenshot)