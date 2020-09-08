  1. Home
'Mulan' thanks CCP authorities linked to Xinjiang human rights violations

Scenes from Disney's 'Mulan' filmed near internment camps in Xinjiang

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/08 10:41
(Facebook, @Light4HK  illustration)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The backlash against Disney's "Mulan" remake is intensifying after viewers of the film discovered that the closing credits thank a public security bureau in Xinjiang linked to human rights violations as well as four Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda departments in the autonomous region.

On Monday (Sept. 7) Hong Kong-born British novelist Jeannette Ng (吳志麗) posted a screenshot of the closing credits in which Disney thanks a number of CCP organizations in Xinjiang, where part of the movie was filmed. What the House of Mouse glazed over was the fact that up to 3 million Uyghurs and other Muslims have been held in internment camps, officially labeled "Vocational Education and Training Centers," in Xinjiang since 2017, including areas where the film was shot.

In her tweet, Ng pointed out that Disney had thanked the Publicity Department of the CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Committee, caustically writing, "You know, the place where the cultural genocide is happening." She also observed that Xinjiang was labeled as "Northwest China" in the subtitles.

In fact, the entertainment conglomerate thanked three other CCP propaganda bureaus in Xinjiang as well, including the Publicity Department of CPC Turpan Municipal Committee, the Publicity Department of the CPC Turpan Gaochang District Municipal Committee, and the Publicity Department of the CPC Shanshan County Committee.

The makers of the controversial film even saw fit to thank the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security, which the U.S. Commerce Department in October of last year placed on its Entity List for engaging in "human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the XUAR."

According to Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Turpan Municipal Bureau of Public Security runs at least 14 internment camps in the area "that are designed to extrajudicially detain minorities." In response to Ng's tweet, Medium journalist Shawn Zhang, who has mapped out the numerous concentration camps in Xinjiang, wrote that if the "Mulan" film crew landed at the Turpan airport and traveled along highway G312 to the Shanshan Desert, where scenes for the film were shot, "they could see at least 7 re-education camps."

Based on Zhang's map, there is a detention facility in Shanshan County itself. Below is Zhang's Google map of internment camps in Xinjiang, and it shows several in and around Turpan:
