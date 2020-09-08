Taiwan airlines riding wave of pleasure flight popularity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Buoyed by the success of the pandemic-era pleasure flight programs, which saw tickets quickly sell out, Taiwan’s major airlines are riding the wave by launching more “pretend to go abroad” tours.

Startup carrier StarLux Airlines announced on Monday (Sept. 7) that it will operate six “Fly to the Moon” flights between Oct. 1 and 2, taking passengers on a journey “closest to the Moon.” Riders will also have the chance to bring home the limited-edition “Starbox” (星空箱), a well-received gift set rolled out to mark the Moon Festival.

EVA Air, one of Taiwan's two largest air carriers, is wooing people craving travel with a major promotional campaign. The seven tours are designed to suit various holiday themes, including the Mid-Autumn Festival, Double Ten Day, Halloween, Christmas, and New Year.

With tickets starting at NT$5,888 (US$201), riders are promised aerial trips that highlight the coastal scenery of the country, from the cliffs of the east to the nighttime views of the west. Passengers will be treated with Michelin-starred meals and luxury brand commemorative gifts.

Taiwan’s flag carrier China Airlines plans to launch the second version of its popular “flight attendants camp for kids.” The program involves well-trained children playing the roles of stewards and stewardesses and providing in-flight services, much to the amusement of their parents, the "passengers."