  1. Home
  2. World

China accuses Indian troops of firing warning shots in border dispute

  162
By  REUTERS
2020/09/08 10:13
Border tensions between China and India continue to rise.

Border tensions between China and India continue to rise. (AP photo)

China accused Indian troops of violating a bilateral agreement and firing warning shots in the air during a confrontation with Chinese personnel on the disputed border on Monday, amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

Chinese border guards took “countermeasures” to stabilise the situation, Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the military’s western command theatre, said in a statement published by the military’s official news website early on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

The statement did not make clear what those measures were or whether Chinese troops also fired warning shots.

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, high altitude frontier running through the western Himalayas, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting in a clash in June, an incident that led to China and India deploying additional forces along the frontier.

“We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again,” Zhang said in the statement.

The Indian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.
border conflict
border dispute
Chinese military
Indian army
India-China border dispute
India-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian, Chinese tanks within shooting range of each other at disputed border
Indian, Chinese tanks within shooting range of each other at disputed border
2020/09/04 16:38
India army chief says talks can resolve border row with China
India army chief says talks can resolve border row with China
2020/09/04 15:51
India bans 118 Chinese apps amid escalated border tensions
India bans 118 Chinese apps amid escalated border tensions
2020/09/03 17:22
PLA soldier's tombstone could prove deaths in China-India clash
PLA soldier's tombstone could prove deaths in China-India clash
2020/09/01 16:51
Can China’s DF-21D missile destroy US aircraft carriers as advertised?
Can China’s DF-21D missile destroy US aircraft carriers as advertised?
2020/08/29 10:20