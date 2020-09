Mariners win 6th straight, sweep Rangers with 8-4 victory

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hits a two-run double off of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales that scored Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo and Isiah K... Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo hits a two-run double off of Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales that scored Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Texas Rangers starter delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP... Texas Rangers starter delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, ... Seattle Mariners starter Marco Gonzales delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo, left, touches home plate to score before Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens, right, can make a tag on a two-run doubl... Texas Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo, left, touches home plate to score before Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens, right, can make a tag on a two-run double by Rangers' Joey Gallo off Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, right, is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher... Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, right, is congratulated by third base coach Manny Acta after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, is congratulated by teammate Kyle Lewis after hitting a two-run home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher K... Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, right, is congratulated by teammate Kyle Lewis after hitting a two-run home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard that also scored Lewis during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run and the surging Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday for their first six-game winning streak since July 2019.

Seattle completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers, who have lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start, on their longest winning streak streak since July 24-30 last year against Detroit and Texas.

Moore drove in a career-high four runs, homering in the third inning and clearing the bases with a two-out double into the left-field corner in the fourth. It was Moore’s sixth home run this season.

Seager gave Seattle an early lead for the second straight day with his seventh homer, a two-run drive off Kolby Allard (0-5). Seager also hit a two-run homer in the first inning in Sunday’s victory.

Moore and Seager provided plenty of offense for Marco Gonzales (5-2), who was coming off his second career complete game.

Gonzales allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts. He retired the first 10 batters before Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s single. Shin-Soo Choo added another single and Joey Gallo hit a two-run, two-out double.

That was the only trouble Gonzales faced. He retired eight of his final nine after Gallo’s double. Gonzales has thrown at least seven inning in four of his past six starts and won his third straight decision.

After two consecutive strong starts, Allard was battered by the Mariners for the second time this season. Allard gave up four runs and five hits on Aug. 21, recording only two outs against Seattle. He lasted longer this time, but couldn’t get out of the fourth inning, when Seattle sent 10 batters to the plate.

Moore delivered the big blow, keeping a 3-2 pitch fair down the left-field line to clear the bases. Ty France added a two-run single off Jimmy Herget.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Choo was replaced by Eli White in the sixth inning after suffering a sprained right hand. Choo was injured making an awkward head-first slide into home plate scoring on Gallo’s double. Choo’s hand appeared to get stuck in the dirt as he maneuvered around the tag attempt. He was briefly looked at by an athletic trainer on the field before returning to the dugout. The Rangers said X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.67) takes the mound for the opener of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angles. After starting the year 4-0, Lynn has lost his past two decisions, allowing nine earned runs in 12 innings.

Mariners: RHP Ljay Newsome (0-0. 2.57) starts the opener of a two-game series in San Francisco against the Giants. Newsome will be making his second start and third appearance.

