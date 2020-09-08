Belgium international Mechele tests positive for virus

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium defender Brandon Mechele has left his teammates ahead of Tuesday's Nations League game against Iceland after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old Mechele did not feature in the 2-0 win at Denmark on Sunday, the day he failed his test.

Last week, the Belgian federation denied media reports that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tested positive for the virus. Deemed out of form, Courtois has since rejoined his Spanish club.

