All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|.683
|8-2
|W-1
|14-6
|14-7
|Toronto
|22
|18
|.550
|6-4
|W-1
|8-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|4-6
|L-3
|13-7
|8-12
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|5-5
|W-3
|10-13
|9-8
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|4-6
|L-1
|7-17
|7-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|7-3
|W-4
|11-9
|15-6
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|.625
|7-3
|W-2
|11-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|25
|17
|.595
|5-5
|L-1
|16-5
|9-12
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|6-4
|W-1
|9-11
|9-9
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|2-8
|L-6
|7-13
|7-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|23
|14
|.622
|4-6
|L-1
|14-6
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|19
|.525
|4-6
|L-4
|16-7
|5-12
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|7-3
|W-5
|10-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|7-3
|W-5
|11-12
|6-13
|Texas
|13
|26
|.333
|2-8
|L-5
|9-10
|4-16
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|16
|.600
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|7-3
|L-2
|13-9
|6-8
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|11-9
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|4-6
|W-2
|10-11
|9-11
|Washington
|14
|25
|.359
|2-8
|L-1
|4-12
|10-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|23
|18
|.561
|5-5
|L-3
|11-10
|12-8
|St. Louis
|17
|15
|.531
|6-4
|W-3
|9-9
|8-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|5-5
|L-2
|8-10
|10-11
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|4-6
|L-1
|8-12
|10-11
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|4-6
|W-1
|7-13
|6-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|7-3
|L-2
|15-7
|15-5
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|6-4
|W-1
|12-6
|13-11
|Colorado
|20
|20
|.500
|5-5
|W-2
|9-12
|11-8
|San Francisco
|20
|21
|.488
|5-5
|W-2
|11-9
|9-12
|Arizona
|15
|26
|.366
|2-8
|L-2
|9-9
|6-17
___
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.