Jos Buttler to miss England’s T20 match against Australia

England's Jos Buttler poses with the Man of the Match award after their win in the second Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia, at the... England's Jos Buttler poses with the Man of the Match award after their win in the second Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Paul Childs/Pool via AP)

England's Jos Buttler hits a six to win the second Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Su... England's Jos Buttler hits a six to win the second Twenty20 cricket match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Jos Buttler will miss England’s final Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday after requesting time off to be with his family.

Buttler has been inside the team bubble for the last 10 weeks because he featured in all six test matches — against the West Indies and Pakistan — before joining up with the T20 squad.

Buttler's match-winning 77 not out on Sunday gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series against Australia.

Buttler is set to link back up with the team ahead of the three-match one-day international series against Australia, which starts on Friday.

