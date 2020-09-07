  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/07 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 9 .550
Connecticut 9 10 .474
Washington 5 13 .278 5
Atlanta 5 14 .263
Indiana 5 14 .263
New York 2 16 .111 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 16 3 .842
x-Las Vegas 14 4 .778
x-Los Angeles 14 5 .737 2
x-Minnesota 13 6 .684 3
x-Phoenix 12 7 .632 4
Dallas 7 12 .368 9

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Dallas 101, Washington 94, OT

Seattle 103, Minnesota 88

Los Angeles 86, Chicago 80

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.