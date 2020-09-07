WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|5
|Atlanta
|5
|14
|.263
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|5½
|New York
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|x-Seattle
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|1½
|x-Los Angeles
|14
|5
|.737
|2
|x-Minnesota
|13
|6
|.684
|3
|x-Phoenix
|12
|7
|.632
|4
|Dallas
|7
|12
|.368
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Dallas 101, Washington 94, OT
Seattle 103, Minnesota 88
Los Angeles 86, Chicago 80
Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.