American League Glance

|W
|L
|Pct
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|.683
|Toronto
|22
|18
|.550
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|.625
|Minnesota
|25
|17
|.595
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|23
|14
|.622
|Houston
|21
|19
|.525
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|Texas
|13
|26
|.333
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.