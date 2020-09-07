All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|24
|16
|.600
|_
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|Washington
|14
|25
|.359
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|5
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|_
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|5
|Colorado
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|San Francisco
|20
|21
|.488
|9½
|Arizona
|15
|26
|.366
|14½
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.