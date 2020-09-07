  1. Home
New Taipei plans to turn 2020 Christmasland into Disneyland

City government said it plans to work with Disney to fill Christmasland with cartoon vibe

  123
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/07 21:41
(New Taipei City Department of Tourism and Information photo)

(New Taipei City Department of Tourism and Information photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government is planning to turn its annual Christmasland into Disneyland this year by introducing familiar Disney characters, scenes, and theme songs to the venue, according to CNA.

Every year the city government holds the year-end event with a number of fantastic light installations, games, and activities, attracting a great number of visitors.

The city government said that this year it plans to work together with The Walt Disney Company to bring classic Disney elements such as characters from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Alice in Wonderland” into the light shows and installations.

New Taipei City Department of Tourism and Information Commissioner Chang Chi-chiang (張其強) said that the bamboo installation art in New Taipei City Plaza, where Christmasland’s main light show usually takes place, will be turned into a Christmas tree and Christmasland will extend into the Fuzhong Shopping Area.

Chang said that the city government is currently negotiating with Disney about the authorization. He added that the opening time of Christmasland is still to be determined, but it is estimated that it will be in mid-November.
Christmasland
Disneyland
Disney characters
New Taipei City

