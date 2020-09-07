UK police arrest teenager after shooting of 15-year-old boy

LONDON (AP) — British police said a teenager in eastern England has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Monday of a 15-year-old boy on his way to school.

Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement that officers were called just after 8:40 a.m. Monday morning to reports of a shooting in the small town of Kesgrave and that the victim sustained “serious injuries.”

It said that the boy was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, around 60 miles (95 kilometers) away. The boy is said to be receiving “urgent” medical attention.

Police said they have arrested a teenage boy and that he has been taken into police custody for questioning.

“We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe when they are collecting their children from school this afternoon," Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said.

Keswick High School said in a tweet that the victim was heading to school at the time of the incident and that students in school “will be kept safe in liaison with the police.”