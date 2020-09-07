Taiwan’s National Palace Museum treasures are not KMT assets: Committee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Cabinet-level Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (IGPASC) reaffirmed on Monday (Sept. 7) that national treasures are not Kuomingtang (KMT) assets after a party representative said during the KMT’s congress on Sunday that items in the National Palace Museum are the property of the KMT.

IGPASC posted an article on its Facebook page on Monday titled “I’m Not Yours,” calling out a KMT party representative who said that the ticket income from the National Palace Museum should return to the KMT as the national treasures in the museum belong to the party.

The committee said that before and during the martial law period, which ended in 1987, the KMT, empowered by the former one-party system, cumulatively took as its own a large quantity of assets from the nation and its civilians, creating an unbalanced environment in which fair competition among political parties was impossible.

Given Taiwan’s transition from an authoritarian political system to democracy, the KMT should return all of the property it inappropriately acquired during its rule, the post states. It goes on to note that, unfortunately, some KMT members still embrace the authoritarian party-state mentality and believe that national treasures are the party’s property.

The committee urges the party to stop confusing the party with the state and return all remaining ill-gotten party assets.