Importer of fake 'Made-in-Taiwan' masks apologizes for lying to customers

Lin Ming-chin apologizes for importing masks from China and selling them as Taiwanese. Lin Ming-chin apologizes for importing masks from China and selling them as Taiwanese. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Ming-chin (林明進), owner of Taiwanese mask supplier Carry Mask on Monday (Sept. 7) apologized to the public for importing over 3.3 million masks from China and mislabeling them as Taiwanese.

Earlier last week, a pharmacist in New Taipei City's Sanchong District discovered that a mask shipment from Carry Mask contained packages with simplified Chinese characters. It was later confirmed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the company, which was a member of Taiwan's "National Face Mask Team," had imported an overwhelming amount of non-medical grade masks from China and sold them as government-rationed masks.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Lin admitted he had commissioned a Chinese company to manufacture the masks but refused to acknowledge his mistakes. He also criticized the government for putting too much pressure on local suppliers and said he had no choice but to seek help from China.

Despite his explanation, the majority of the public did not take his side and believed he was trying to profit from the price difference between the Chinese and Taiwanese masks. Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) also criticized Lin for damaging the reputation of other members of the National Face Mask Team, reported CNA.

After being interrogated and released on NT$3.5 million (US$119,281) bail Saturday (Sept. 5), Lin finally apologized Monday morning for his behavior. He expressed regret for causing social panic and said the company will refund all customers who wish to return masks with a Carry Mask logo.

Meanwhile, Lin emphasized that although his behavior was indecent, the imported masks were of good quality. He said he will take full responsibility for his actions but insisted none of his products were substandard, reported Liberty Times.



Simplified Chinese characters spotted in mask package from Carry Mask. (CNA photo)