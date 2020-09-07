Military delegation from Taiwan to visit Germany, Belgium

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is boosting exchanges with European countries in defense areas, with a delegation set to visit Germany and Belgium in 2021.

According to the defense budget plan for 2021, a mission comprising six officials from the nation’s military will be traveling to the two European countries on an eight-day “international security cooperation and research” tour. NT$1.03 million (US$35,115) in funds was earmarked for the purpose.

During their sojourn, Taiwanese delegates will visit German and Belgian defense departments and parliaments, attend seminars, and meet with officials to explore opportunities for potential collaboration, wrote Liberty Times.

The information disclosure was notable for its transparency, a distinct departure from past practices where such exchanges with countries were usually implicitly referred to, for example by listing regions such as Europe and the Middle East rather than specific countries involved.

A source familiar with the matter said the Taiwanese military has sought to increase engagement with its European counterparts to learn more about the security threats China poses from their perspectives, apart from insights gained from the U.S., according to the report.

Taiwan is also sending military and think tank representatives to Israel next year to study its reserve mobilization system for reference as the country moves to overhaul its reserve forces.