US will not send delegation to Taiwan's upcoming war games due to pandemic

Vice Chief of the General Staff Hsu Yen-pu at 36th Han Kuang Exercise on July 17 (Military News Agency photo) Vice Chief of the General Staff Hsu Yen-pu at 36th Han Kuang Exercise on July 17 (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is reportedly not sending military personnel to Taiwan to observe the computer-aided war games scheduled for Sept. 14-18, citing the ongoing global pandemic.

The computerized war games are intended to test Taiwanese commanders' ability to adopt the right defense strategy and coordinate different forces while under attack. Part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises, the war games usually take place before the live-fire drills, which also last for five days, but the schedule has been disrupted because of the coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan earlier this year.

A source familiar with the upcoming event revealed that the U.S. will not send military personnel to Taiwan due to the pandemic, CNA reported. It will be the first time in 17 years that the U.S. delegation, which usually provides advice after the exercise, will be absent from the war games, reports said.

The live-fire scenario took place in July, and its highlights included coordinated operations among the armed forces and reserve forces as well as the firing of torpedoes. However, the drills turned out to be some of the deadliest since the Han Kuang Exercise was initiated in the 1980s.

Two marine officers were killed during a preliminary operation in which an inflatable boat was overturned by rough waves in waters off Kaohsiung. The accident was followed by a helicopter crash in Hsinchu on July 16 that killed two soldiers.

Tensions in the region have been mounting recently as China continues to conduct military exercises from the East and Yellow Seas to the disputed South China Sea. The People’s Liberation Army has also sent military aircraft near Taiwan, which the Taiwanese authorities have criticized as acts of provocation that threaten regional stability.