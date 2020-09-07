  1. Home
Taiwan's military to begin simulations next week: MND

Ministry of National Defense announces Han Kuang computer simulation component

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/07 17:08
Taiwan M60A3 tanks firing during Han Kuang exercise in July.

Taiwan M60A3 tanks firing during Han Kuang exercise in July. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first military simulations under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second term will begin next week on Sept. 14, media reports said.

The simulations will be held at the Yuanshan Command Center over five days and will play out multiple variations of a Chinese invasion scenario as part of the computer component of the Hang Kuang exercise, CNA reported.

Xavier Chang (張惇涵), spokesperson for the Presidential Office, said that inter-ministerial military crisis response drills will be conducted by national security units and the minister of national defense. Relevant details will not be revealed in accordance with national security.

The live-fire part of the Han Kuang exercise began on July 13, lasted for five days, and featured advanced military hardware as well as the deployment of an all-new joint battalion.
