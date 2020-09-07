Laomei Green Reef: Taipei's secluded treasure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Located on the North coast in New Taipei City’s Shimen District, Laomei Green Reef has become a draw for both locals and tourists.

The reef was recognized by CNN as one of the eight wonders of Taiwan. Every year it attracts photographers from all over the country.

Located on volcanic matter erupted from the Datun Mountains, the reef has been eroded by the sea into a picturesque sight.



Wave crashes into Laomei reef in mid-July. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

During the spring months, green algae blanket the reef, giving it a vibrant and healthy green appearance. The algae cover almost 2 kilometers of rock, leaving it soft and luscious.

Despite the stunning contrast of the algae and the ocean, safety and sustainability prevent visitors from being allowed to climb on the reef to get a closer look.

Regardless of the season, Laomei is worth a visit. Along the reef, there is a pebbly beach great for picnics, and children can splash around in the shallow rocky pools.

The Reef is near Baishawan beach. Those who want to soak up the sun before the winter high tide arrives should plan a day trip to travel along the North Coast.



Sunset paints the sky pastel. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)