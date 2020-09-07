  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'Castle in the Sky' over Taipei's Ximen

Streamer captures scene in Taipei's Ximen that looks straight out of an 80s anime film

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/07 15:23
(Instagram, @joeykaotyk image)

(Instagram, @joeykaotyk image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese-American captured this stunning photo of the sky over Taipei's Ximending area after the tail of Typhoon Maysak left Taiwan and began pummeling South Korea on Thursday (Sept. 3).

That same day at around 4 p.m., the 29-year-old Twitch streamer, who goes by the handle JoeyKaotykGWC (Instagram @joeykaotyk) posted this image on Reddit, after he live-streamed the scene earlier that day. The streamer, who grew up in Taiwan and immigrated to the U.S. in 2001, told Taiwan News that he is currently back in Taiwan for traveling and streaming.

When asked about his inspiration for capturing the still, he said that that the view "made me feel like I was in an anime episode." Specifically, he says finds the juxtaposition of the dense urban area and the pink, puffy clouds most closely resemble the 1986 Japanese anime film "Castle in the Sky."

He described seeing the sky that day in person as "absolutely stunning" and "Mother Nature's masterpiece." As for the type of device he used to capture the moment, he said that it was an iPhone 11 Pro Max.


(Instagram, @joeykaotyk photo)
