Taiwan's KMT clarifies decision to stick with '1992 consensus'

KMT chairman explains why party will continue to embrace '1992 consensus'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/07 15:11
KMT Party Chairman Johnny Chiang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Monday (Sept. 7) clarified the party’s decision to stick with the “1992 consensus,” hinting that the party had not given up on cross-strait dialogue.

During Sunday’s annual KMT National Congress, the party decided to continue embracing the so-called “1992 Consensus,” saying it is “based on the constitution of the Republic of China.” The party also reiterated its opposition to Taiwanese independence and "one country, two systems."

Chiang stated that just because a matter was unable to be solved in the past does not mean it will remain unsolvable in the future, suggesting that there is still political significance in the “1992 consensus.” He added that the KMT should improve its policy analysis, explanation, and promotion, Liberty Times reported.

Chiang also pointed out that the delegation led by former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) to participate in this year's Strait Forum is still under discussion and will be publicly announced once members are confirmed.
Taiwan
1992 consensus
KMT
Johnny Chiang
Taiwanese politics

